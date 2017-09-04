US White Wing extremists murdered over 250 men, women and children since 1993, Antifa has murdered Zero

Though it is profoundly amusing to watch the right wing dance around their vicious, hate-filled history and pretend to somehow be 'the new norm', all while trying to vilify the students, teachers and average, decent Americans participating in antifa, the American Right Wing is still nothing more than a gaggle of ill-educated white males with murder in their hearts for anyone and everyone who is different from them.

Recently here on the Vine a slew of articles trying to equate antifa with communists, anarchists, looters and killers, make no mention at all of the murders of innocent men, women and children the right wing extremists have wrought upon their own country.

Is it sick? Yes, it is sick, it is disgusting, it is loathsome, it is evil, it is anti-Christian, and it is in-human. Even the animal kingdom has more respect for life than the American White Right.

You have to ask yourself, why does such a demographic exist here? Is it a lack of decent education? A lack of intelligence? A lack of basic human decency?

I submit it is nothing more than a plague of cowardice and an innate inferiority complex so severe that the average right-winger is compelled to disparage women and ethnic minorities simply to make themselves feel better--to satisfy their feelings of uselessness and disenfranchisement.

In the meantime, there is no better employment of the word 'white-washing' than the right-wing's attempts to make antifa look like evil murderous criminals, while trying to live in denial of their own, very real, murderous, continuously hate-filled existence.

This article is a bitch-slap-in-the-face reality check when considering just who and what the US alt-right, neo-Nazi, and KKK organizations are really all about--senseless, soulless, unmitigated, organized hate simply to make a few entitled-feeling white males feel good about themselves.

Toodles!

.