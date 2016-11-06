This 'Man' Has No Soul

They say the 'eyes are the mirrors of the soul'...

Regardless of whether you are religious or not, the words of Christ held some profound wisdom--words that are meaningful in many extraordinary ways today in both the religious and secular schools of thought.

One thought that has been handed down through the ages is basically this:

When one can look inwards and see light, one's soul is in attendance. Those that cannot look in the mirror, that refuse to allow themselves any introspection but instead turn outward while latching onto as much of the material world as possible to keep their egos afloat, will eventually die an extraordinarily painful death.

This may be where the idea of a 'purgatory' or 'hell' comes from.

Trump is a man that absolutely worships the material world and truly only believes in himself. He has repeatedly demonstrated this in his words and deeds. His preoccupation with sex, with the physical appearance of people, with wealth, with his open disdain for real-life heroes, with the excessive material comforts he demands for himself, with his expensively-contracted, ostentatious portraits of himself, with his name plastered everywhere he can get away with, fully and obviously demonstrates what the inner landscape of Trump really looks like.

The day when Trump and those like him are forced to turn around and take a good look at themselves, what will they see? In Trump's case it is likely he'll see the dark, neglected void inside, and it will scare him, possibly literally, to death.

From the religious/spiritual school of thought, there is only so much of one's soul one can part with before there is nothing left.

From the secular/scientific school of thought, if one has spent one's life in pursuit of the extra-personal/external and neglects the inner voice of innate human compassion, empathy and reason, then that dark mental void will be the single thing you experience when facing imminent death--ego death at its ultimate, irrevocable expression.

That is why I find it a horrific realization that so many so-called "Christians" openly embrace this man--the man with no real soul.

Think about it.

