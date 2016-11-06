Forget it Kellyanne--You Will Never Be President

Girl Envy?

Nope--you couldn't hold a candle to Hillary Clinton on your best day, and you never will.

But, luckily for you, you will no doubt remain a suspiciously highly-paid mouth for Robert Mercer, financier of that bastion of Truth & Justice, Breitbart "News" and his daughter Rebekkahaha Goebbels Mercer.

Even so, what will happen to you in that whole Trump-fueled, Bannon-managed 'environment' when the looks fade and you can no longer keep up with the ever-multiplying gray hairs and can't find any stockings that are opaque enough--let alone keep up with the next bevy of blonde-haired, blue-eyed, well-racked Trump 'starlets'?

If the *boys* live up to their misogynist manifesto, you might find eventually find that your office in the Ivory Tower has morphed into a cubicle with no window, somewhere over near the Water Closet and the supply cabinet.

Good luck dear. It may be the only job you ever hold--at least in an Ivory Tower. I mean, who in the hell would ever hire a liar known for her career defending a Pathological Liar except another liar? Looks like your fate is sealed Kellyanne.

We had high hopes for you madam--but you sold your soul.

Our Deepest Sympathies...