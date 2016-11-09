Democrats--Circle The Wagon and Concentrate on Your States

God help us all...

The majority of Americans have elected a despicable, know-nothing megalomaniac to be our president because they somehow believe the country needs to be changed--things just weren't happening fast enough for them, and we all know what those 'things' are.

Now, with each and every uncouth, idiotic tweet Trump sends out to the world (now officially on behalf of the USA), stock markets will kill investment incomes across the planet, European Allies will forge new alliances--with possible new sweeping trade agreements with our enemies. Our bargaining power will drastically diminish. Prices for average Americans will soar beyond belief as the world leaves us to drown in our cherished isolationism.

For example, Mexico will now regard itself free of any bi-lateral trade agreement with the US and in that case is likely to forge strong ties to both China and Russia--even Iran and North Korea--and why shouldn't they? Evidence of China's and North Korea's interest in Mexico is abundant and only held at bay by our mutually-binding trade agreements.

Many openly wonder why so many people in this world hate the USA. If Trump puts into effect the policies he has said he will, get ready for more hate on a scale as yet unimaginable...

...and, as republicans are prone to do when things are't going well with the voodoo economic, trickle-down insanity they try to make us swallow, we will have more wars--with who/where is anyone's guess, as long as it serves their 'higher purpose' and is a convenient 'means to an end'. GW Bush's second term was guaranteed because of a 'convenient' and unnecessary war. Think about that.

No one knows what will happen as a 'President Trump' faces indictments and court proceedings--many expect his new cabinet to move congress to make him immune from prosecution, leaving his victims vulnerable to his vindictiveness as further sexual predation and fraudulent business dealings come to light, and as his financial interests in China and Russia cause him to favor, and possibly even aid, their despotic, expansionist aggressions.

But the Democratic Party has simply not concentrated enough on their own locales, have not paid enough attention to local elections, have allowed out-of-state republican interlopers to win our governorships and have generally ignored our states in favor of 'winning the brass ring' in Washington.

This has to change. Democrats need to concentrate now on local elections with unsurpassed energy. We must call into account each and every ignorance-fueled, backwards policy and shine the light on the criminal subversion republicans employ ever more frequently and now with even greater sanction from Washington to do so.

**

I am no longer going to concern myself with Washington D.C. Our federal government under the GOP is lost--there will be little-to-none bi-partisan effort and thus it no longer represents me or the many thousands of educated, thinking Americans that I align myself with.

What I am going to do is concentrate on my locality and focus solely on getting these mindless right-wing maggots out of my local government. It is only then I feel I'll have a chance to send a real representative to Washington.

An old bit of wisdom--The only way to fell a tree is from the root, not by chopping off its top.

**

In the end, a Trump presidency might actually provide the impetus for people across the country to wake up and strive to restore the USA to the "exceptional" country our founders meant it to be. It might shake the country so badly that the GOP finally dies the death it deserves as the majority of Americans discover how deadly to our democracy republican policies have been. We thought the human suffering and economic disaster under Dubya Bush was the wake-up call we all needed. Apparently not. Maybe we need to let the Whining Right eat so much candy that they choke.

Ultimately, the probability that the supporters, staff and minds behind Breitbart and, once again, Roger Ailes, will be part of the president's cabinet is so horrific it is impossible for me to believe most Americans want this. I believe the majority of American voters did not really think very carefully about the outcome of a Trump presidency and simply felt a need to 'kick the beehive' to see what happens.

Of course, when you kick the beehive, the odds are you WILL get STUNG.

Many Blessings to us all.