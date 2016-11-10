China and Russia Very Happy Trump Elected -- NYT

They succeeded in controlling Americans with fear and disinformation. "The highly-touted American Liberal Democracy is a joke."

This is what happens when you happily hand the car keys to a baboon because you don't like the designated human driver.

"Mr. Trump has openly questioned some of the basic tenets of America’s role in the world. Now his election has stirred confidence in America’s biggest rivals, Russia and China, that they will have more room to assert their own strategic interests, whether in Ukraine, the Baltics or the South China Sea.

“A weakened and disorganized West like this will surely bring many more additional strategic opportunities for China,” said Shi Yinhong, professor of international relations at Renmin University. Mr. Xi, who has been the strongest foreign policy president for China, will be further emboldened, Mr. Shi said, and will be “even less prudent” in his foreign policy."

.

The republicans now have complete control over the United States and its people--no more excuses. After they destroy all the domestic policies democrats enacted and replace them with their own social-conservative policies, what then? What will they do about the economy, jobs, our failing infrastructure and educational system, and our extremely complex and precarious foreign relations?

Already, both Canada and Mexico have indicated they are happy to tear up the NAFTA agreement, leaving them no longer bound to do business with the USA at preferential rates and leaving them free to form trade agreements with anyone and everyone--including our enemies. Mexico is already in advanced trade talks with both China and Russia, and, according to recent rumors, even Iran.

Trump cannot bully other countries as he has his own. As he alienates our allies and further antagonizes our enemies, Trump may find himself at the head of the funeral procession, with China and Russia as pall-bearers. as we bury America.

.