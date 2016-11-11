Mexico and China: From Rivalry to Investment Partner

"Mexico did possess advantages over China—the lower trade price under terms of the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and closer proximity to the United States—but these were seemingly weakened by China’s membership in the World Trade Organization (WTO).[1]"

If Trump follows through with threats of economic sanctions against Mexico if it refuses to pay for any "wall", then Mexico has little option but to turn to China, Russia and other countries for military needs, development loans and infrastructure investment.

Ultimately, Mexico won't need a damn thing for the USA, and we have lost a strategic regional defense partner.

The stupidity of such an action by Trump will hurt US industry as well as the US consumer market.

In effect, Mexico's better option is to ignore NAFTA and deal directly with China and other countries--whether they are USA-friendly or not, and, both raise tariffs on goods imported from the USA in retaliation, and lower those from China and other foreign entities.

Indeed, Trump's threats have been echoing throughout Central and South America. With China and Russia hungry for oil, they are happy to exacerbate any difficulties between Latin American countries and the USA and reap the rewards.

In every projection, hubris and denial on the part of US leadership will harm only the USA. Mexico has very little to lose and just might possibly have much more to gain by embracing China and Russia and telling the USA to go to hell.

Watch this space....