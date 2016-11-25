Elevating Ignorance--Going Backward As A Way Forward

American Morons--a Celebration of Ignorance where one is free to express emotional feelings in knee-jerk reaction--as long as you say the words they want to hear, and ONLY those words.

Somehow, smug, ill-educated people seem to believe more and more that their insistence on being ignorant of truth or fact, and their penchant for speaking from the gut in knee-jerk, ameba-like fashion, trumps applying real knowledge and experience to the governance of the country--or even the management of one's own life.

Since our latest presidential election, an increasingly uncomfortable number of our dirt-stupid politicians and ill-bred citizens feel vindicated in not only speaking out in insane, unjustifiably idiotic blather, they now strut about the political stage and the moron-friendly media acting like sage, world-experienced, elder statesmen--all while vilifying "intellectuals" and "the over-educated" (LMAO)--as if a lifetime of ignorance and truth-blindness puts one on an even keel with those who have worked hard and struggled to obtain higher education and leave behind the squalor and emotional detritus of their forebears.

Early evidence this century of the pomposity of American ignorance appeared in the Dubya Bush administration, where his affected Texas drawl and his boot-scootin antics appealed to the larger uneducated, unthinking base. As soon as Dubby started mouthing insane garbage like, "Who cares about history!" and fake, redundant words like "misunderestimated", dumbing themselves even further down the scale isn't only justifiable, it's PERSONALLY LIBERATING! YEEHAW!

Many of us asked ourselves--would we want to promote a man to the rank of Five-Star General who went AWOL for months and refused to explain it? No, no one would want that guy to be leading our troops into battle. How about a president?

Since the election of an absolutely ignorant moron to the presidency this year, idiot simpletons are popping up all over, strutting about like little Elmer Gantrys, bellowing out emotion-inspired tirades and heaving out moronic postulates and unworkable, gut-inspired theories. White Nationalists, Neo-Nazis and the average uneducated, fear-filled white-trash flotsam are spewing hate-filled, divisive rhetoric as if their foul stupidity has somehow become a righteous emancipation of We The Ignorant--justifying a literal Pandora's Box of amoral, anti-American, boot-scootin sewage.

This is the EXACT sort of vilification of intellectuals that occurred during the rise of Adolf Hitler, with Hitler's attacks on a 'liberal press', 'intellectual elites', 'Jewish bankers', and then finally, when the hate had reached a peak high enough to justify murder, came the Jewish pogrom--humanity's most horrific crime, and one that many of the new illiterati insist never happened--even though one can supposedly still buy lampshades made from human skin branded with swastikas on various auction sites and underground markets that neo Nazis and White Nationalists frequent--and, even if these 'Nazi' souvenirs are fake, we might want to worry about those actually buying them--an equally disturbing thought.

But it all comes down to the fact that the ignorant and, even worse, the willfully ignorant, just aren't comfortable with the truth. They can't really handle looking in the mirror to see that, in reality, they are just applying lipstick to pigs, and beyond that, there is no real thinking applied to anything. If it 'feels good', then do it. If it 'feels bad' (regardless of whether it is actually bad, or you are just plain wrong), then launch a twitter attack.

If the deplorables deserve any acceptance, recognition and understanding at all, then it may very well be that it's because educated Americans struggling to free themselves from the bonds of ignorance and the blighted neighborhoods of working class despair have rushed to leave it all behind, and thus have purposefully rejected their ill-educated homes and families in pursuit of a better life.

There is more than an element of truth in saying this: Throughout my life, myself and many who I know struggled to escape the pervasive ignorance, superstition, and the dogmatic xenophobic zeitgeist of the crumbling, lower-middle class white suburbs and inner-city whites only bastions--especially in the South, where once nationally discredited high schools handed out diplomas merely for 'adequate attendance'--diplomas which didn't even qualify you for Junior College and today might not even allow you to attend Tech School).

But does this call for those who've successfully transited the despair of the poor and lower-middle class to higher incomes and more personal freedoms to embrace in brotherhood those that despise and disdain them?

Should we expect our professional, educated citizens (known as 'The Left') to dumb themselves down and ignore the defective non-thinking and the emotional unintelligence of a growing segment of our society? To treat them as willful, petulant children who will some day 'grow out of it'? Some of them actually--disappointingly--have.

If we are morally bound to cater to those we deem 'deplorable' due to their deplorable words and actions, all any thoughtful American can really offer is 'tough love' through example--letting them go ahead and tease the cat until they whine and bleed from the scratches--and, if all else fails, maybe ask for political asylum in Canada, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, Hong Kong (where ten year olds are beating our high school grads at college-level math), Singapore (as a founder of Google did), or even Mexico. If I had a school-aged child, I would be extremely tempted these days to move them to any of the above, demonstrably more 'enlightened' societies post-haste.

Yes, today in the USA it's a 'Celebration of Ignorance'--feel free to spew any feel-good, gut-relieving crap--as long it leans 'Right' and you're very, very careful to say the right words...

.

I hope you all all had a GREAT Thanksgiving!

