US reporters praise German journalists for questioning Trump

"US President Donald Trump claimed that German news agency reporter Kristina Dunz was interested in "fake news" when she asked him about isolationist policies. In her report, Dunz later wrote, "It is no longer a custom in the White House that hard, uncomfortable questions receive factual answers."

"Trump was also asked point-blank by one reporter why he keeps making statements he knows are not true. It was a question that DW's Brent Goff said "shocked" US reporters."

"The straightforward line of questioning visibly put off Trump, according to Goff."

Aww...poor President Snowflake.

Sadly, if one is patently insane, insanity levels increase rapidly for those aged 70+ in a never ending spiral of paranoid delusion and incoherence.

