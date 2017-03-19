US border authority seeks tenders for 30-foot Mexico wall

"US authorities have posted a call for proposals on two different kinds of wall - one solid concrete, one see-through. It has to look aesthetically pleasing, but only on the American side."

Guess who is paying the billions for this wall to a private company owned by a T-Rump supporter?

.

"Mexico will pay for the wall--you have my word! Mexico will pay for the wall."

Wrong

"Mexico is going to pay for the wall, Trust me folks!"

Wrong

"Mexico will be paying the entire bill for the border wall!"

Wrong

Are the statements above wrong, or are they just lies, or are they both wrong and consist of lies.

Guess again who is going to pay for the 'Wall', and guess who will profit?

.