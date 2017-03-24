Trump is trying to take credit for a jobs announcement Charter made months ago

"President Trump's administration claimed credit Friday for an announcement by cable provider Charter Communications that it intends to hire 20,000 workers in the United States and invest $25 billion in high-speed Internet over the next four years.

But parts of that pledge by Charter chief executive Tom Rutledge had already been made months ago. And some policy analysts say the investment isn't as large as it may seem.

In a statement Friday on Twitter, President Trump said he was “thrilled” to announce Charter's decision after a meeting with Rutledge at the White House, portraying the highlights as news.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer highlighted Charter's commitment to create tens of thousands of “new” jobs, while Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai also took credit.

“Our investment-friendly policies, along with the administration’s overall regulatory approach, are already producing results,” he said in a statement.

But there is little evidence to suggest the Trump administration played a major role in securing those commitments."

------

Note to Trump Supporters: Go ahead--believe everything he says! LOL!!

.