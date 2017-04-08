ABC News: Syrians Knew Of Attack, Moved Personnel, Critical Targets.

"Per ABC News, an eyewitness to last night’s attacks advised that the Syrian military knew of the forthcoming attack and acted in advance to move military targets out of harm’s way.

Syrian military officials appeared to anticipate Thursday's night raid on Syria's Shayrat airbase, evacuating personnel and moving equipment ahead of the strike, according to an eyewitness to the strike.

The ABC report describes the unidentified witness as a local resident and a "human rights activist." It does not go into detail. However, this morning CNBC confirmed that the Administration advised Russia of the pending attacks (not unusual). The rationale was purportedly that Russian troops were in the area. In fact, the Russians were apparently advised before any members of Congress—or the State Department."

"Update: Syrian source [also] tells AFP they were warned prior to the attacks."

Putin and his bitch Donnie Cheetos continue to put on their 'Dog & Pony Show' to divert attention from their on-going love affair and the treasonous acts of subterfuge during our presidential election.

Keep in mind, tRump supporters really do not care that he subverted our democratic election process--they only care that their 'Chosen One' became president to enact their 'conservative agenda', so they applaud his every move.

But, tRump has once again abandoned one of his key promises that he would refrain from such actions--angering many of his constituents.

Of course, he needs this diversion--he INFORMED Putin of the impending attack, who then in turn informed Assad.

Another con game from the failed TV star and megalomaniac tRump.

You just can't make this stuff up.

.