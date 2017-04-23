Trump's Organized Crime Ties Bring Blackmail To The White House

"The words were positively polite, at least for a man convicted of assault and racketeering. It was the implied target of his blackmail threat that was unusual: the president of the United States.

The threat came from Felix Sater, a Russian-American businessman who partnered with Donald Trump in launching the Trump Soho, a hotel-condominium project in New York City. The building was funded by Sater’s boss, Tevfik Arif, a mogul from Kazakhstan. In 2007, Trump’s children, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka attended the unveiling ceremony for the 46-story luxury tower in Manhattan."

Republicans have a particular love for entertaining various murderous thugs like Jack Abramoff and his ilk behind closed doors.

With each and every year that passes, republicans sink lower and commit more anti-American acts than any convicted traitors in our history.

