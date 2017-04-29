To Defend Bannon, Breitbart Has Opened Fire On The President's Son-In-Law

With Neo-Nazi hero, Tucker Carlson, taking over O'Reilly's spot, it was only a matter of time before the patently anti-Jewish Whitey-Righty hate squad pressured Breitfart into maligning Kushner as a kind of Proxy Evil Jew.

.

Trumpco could literally be like the fox on the back of the alligator, with the alligator representing the white nationalists ready to strike out and damage him--Kushner's ouster of Bannon is not sitting very well with the Whitey-Righties.

.

Hopefully, they'll keep at each other's throats until they're all as impotent and dickless as the pile of stinking goo they truly are, and a nothing more than a past embarrassment for the USA.

.

We witness in awe of how this came to be and, because of this, as true Americans unite more and more each day against these fascists, we may very well see a bright new dawn in the near future devoid of these vile, stinking Whitey-Righty maggots.

.

Keep the Faith, Fight the Good Fight, RESIST.

.