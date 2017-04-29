Newsvine

To Defend Bannon, Breitbart Has Opened Fire On The President's Son-In-Law

Seeded by @SAJP View Original Article: New York Times
Seeded on Sat Apr 29, 2017 7:43 AM
With Neo-Nazi hero, Tucker Carlson, taking over O'Reilly's spot, it was only a matter of time before the patently anti-Jewish Whitey-Righty hate squad pressured Breitfart into maligning Kushner as a kind of Proxy Evil Jew.

Trumpco could literally be like the fox on the back of the alligator, with the alligator representing the white nationalists ready to strike out and damage him--Kushner's ouster of Bannon is not sitting very well with the Whitey-Righties.

Hopefully, they'll keep at each other's throats until they're all as impotent and dickless as the pile of stinking goo they truly are, and a nothing more than a past embarrassment for the USA.

We witness in awe of how this came to be and, because of this, as true Americans unite more and more each day against these fascists, we may very well see a bright new dawn in the near future devoid of these vile, stinking Whitey-Righty maggots.

Keep the Faith, Fight the Good Fight, RESIST.

