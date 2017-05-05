French candidate Macron's email hacked and leaked 2 days prior to French Election - Sound Familiar?

"The French presidential candidate's campaign says the leak includes at least some fake documents.

By AJ VICENS, PEMA LEVY, AND LAURA SMITH

A massive trove of documents purporting to contain thousands of emails and other files from the campaign of Emmanuel Macron—the French centrist candidate squaring off against right-wing nationalist Marine Le Pen—was posted on the internet Friday afternoon. The Macron campaign says that at least some of the documents are fake. The document dump came just over a day before voting is set to begin in the final round of the election and mere hours before candidates are legally required to stop campaigning."

--------------

Of course the Kremlin will back the right-wing fascists every time--because their money talks to the cheap sellout maggots.

Amazing is the fact that these idiot mongrels can do this, and the republicans will let them, as long as it suits their right-wing ideology--no matter how anti-American, treasonous and anti-Constitutional the act is.

Here's news for you whitey-righties--payback is a natural born bitch--you maggots brought Russian-made shotguns to a USA football game in your election this year, and you will fucking pay.

.