Krugman: Yes, Republicans Are Perfectly Willing To Betray This Country.

Let's watch and see how this works out for the GOP.

If they increase their ability to steal votes through gerrymandering, Russian-enabled hacking, fake news/statistics, decreased ability for citizens to seek legal redress, harrassment and obstruction of minority voters, etc., we will know what road to take at that point. The most powerful, most state-loyal, largest National Guard units and affiliated military assets are in the Blue States of California, Washington, Hawaii and New York.

I believe, should things devolve to increasing fascist dictates from the Trump regime, there may come a point where one or more national guard units under command of their governors will face off government troops at state borders. 

At this time, the Confederates have the Whitehouse.

