Rush Limbaugh Is Now Destroying His Legacy with His Trump Sycophancy | Mediaite

You know it's getting bad for Supreme Whitey Righty Mouthpiece, Rush Limbaugh, AKA 'His Fatness', when even whitey-righty "conservatives" are downing him for sucking up to Trump.

In the topsy-turvy world of the 'conservative' mindset, the pale-skins are unraveling--their infighting alone portends bad news for the Alt Right and their pretend quest to deny any legitimacy for anyone not part of the White Right Zeitgeist.

But what, exactly, is the "White Race"? Are the real white supremacists so sure of their own individual genetic purity that they screech and shriek all over the country, demanding that White Males like them be elevated above everyone else?

Is Limbaugh himself 'pure white'? Frankly, I don't believe anyone in this country is 'pure white'. I once thought I was, until, lo and behold, I discovered that I have more in common with Geronimo than George Washington.

So, to demonstrate the foolishness that is 'racial purity', what happens if, for instance, you look like the Whitey Righty maggot that just killed three men in Portland, but your DNA shows you to be part North African Congolese? You'd be instant roadkill at any KKK-Whitey Righty pep rally.

Don't laugh--thousands of people who believed they were of pure Northern European blood have discovered they are part North African black--thousands, including a *former* white supremacist who wanted to form an all-white township in the midwest.

What this tells any sane, reasonably educated person is that, perhaps 'racial purity' and 'Aryanism' is just an excuse-in-common for lots of rather ignorant people who feel left out of society to organize and whine together--and Limbaugh, his whopping, in-your-face bravado nothing but a product of Oxycontin, is, either knowingly or unwittingly, their spokesperson.

An atheist friend of mine who insists, "There are nothing but atheists in foxholes--because God is nowhere to be seen on the battlefield.", says that the white supremacists actually number very few diehards--many of their supposed adherents actually aren't that bothered about Blacks/non-whites. They are just afraid they will lose their cultural identity.

This may be true, but as long as members of the conservative right like Limbaugh work to enable the real racists within their ranks, they will also be tarred with the same brush.

What we really need to see in this country is a true conservative movement that is racially inclusive and whose greatest desire is to see the USA prosper both socially and economically--but as long as drug-enabled, Trump-sucking freaks like Limbaugh have the right-wing soapbox, it may be nothing more than a pipe-dream.

