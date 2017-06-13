How Authoritarian Leaders Get Away With It

It all boils down to the fact that, republican males are largely 'beta males' who, rather than think for themselves, prefer to be 'lead' by an 'alpha male'--an 'authoritarian figure'.

"Authoritarian Figures follow specific patterns of behavior:

They are highly ethnocentric, highly inclined to see the world as their in-group versus everyone else. Because they are so committed to their in-group, they are very zealous in its cause. They are highly fearful of a dangerous world. Their parents taught them, more than parents usually do, that the world is dangerous. They may also be genetically predisposed to experiencing stronger fear than most people do. They are highly self-righteous. They believe they are the “good people” and this unlocks a lot of hostile impulses against those they consider bad. They are aggressive. Given the chance to attack someone with the approval of an authority, they will lower the boom. Their beliefs are a mass of contradictions. They have highly compartmentalized minds, in which opposite beliefs exist side-by-side in adjacent boxes. As a result, their thinking is full of double-standards. They reason poorly. If they like the conclusion of an argument, they don’t pay much attention to whether the evidence is valid or the argument is consistent. They are highly dogmatic. Because they have gotten their beliefs mainly from the authorities in their lives, rather than think things out for themselves, they have no real defense when facts or events indicate they are wrong. So they just dig in their heels and refuse to change. They are very dependent on social reinforcement of their beliefs. They think they are right because almost everyone they know, almost every news broadcast they see, almost every radio commentator they listen to, tells them they are. That is, they screen out the sources that will suggest that they are wrong. Because they severely limit their exposure to different people and ideas, they vastly overestimate the extent to which other people agree with them. And thinking they are “the moral majority” supports their attacks on the “evil minorities” they see in the country. They are easily duped by manipulators who pretend to espouse their causes when all the con-artists really want is personal gain. They are largely blind to themselves. They have little self-understanding and insight into why they think and do what they do.

Why would people be like this? Lots of reasons that are hard to distinguish. There are probably evolutionary origins--beta males subordinating themselves in species with alpha males."

I think the election of Trumpf to the presidency comes down to fact that republicans simply cannot function without a 'Father Figure' to worship--an ultimate 'Daddy' to tell them what to do and how to think--the classic beta male worship of the alpha male--and republicans have plenty of 'beta males' to spare.

Typically, beta males will subordinate themselves to alpha males--it is an evolutionary process that gives 'every tribe a leader'.

Like anyone, beta males strive to defend their 'Daddy' figure' no matter what, and Trumpf--by playing on the conservative voters' innate need-to-please, issuing patronly edicts and authority-figure false assurances--stays afloat with his base of mostly ill-educated, naive citizens who are easily drawn to his simplistic but emotive messages of fear and hate.

By whatever cosmic fluke The Great Orange Hope was elected, we have the most profoundly stupid president in history--we are paying the price for this now, and we, as a democratic republic, will continue to pay it for decades to come.

In the meantime, it's Stoli all-around for the Cossacks.

.