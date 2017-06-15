Activists investigating Ivanka supplier missing - CNN Video

Activists investigating the illegal sweat-shops that manufacture 'Imelda' Trump's line of fashion shoes have been detained by China's military junta.

The activists had cited the terrible, toxic working conditions of the manufacturer and the fact that the workers were being forced to work 18 hours per day for far below minimum wage.

So much for the Trumpies 'America First' bullshit--bullshit that only the Orange 'Believers' can't smell.

.

In the meantime, Imelda and her Orange Daddy Figure continue to get along swimmingly with the fascist autocracies in China, Russia and Saudi Arabia--for fun and profit--to hell with American citizens.

Aren't you glad you voted for the Trumpf Family as our leaders?