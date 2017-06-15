Sarah Palin--targeting a democratic congresswoman during her campaign

Today we get to hear and see republicans crying and tearing up over the terrible shooting of one of their own. No one else in the world either matters or is even heard by republicans, as they circle the wagons and point fingers of blame.

There is no memory in the minds of the right wing of their idiot-hero Simple Sarah Palin and her campaign's published image of a gun-sight superimposed over a picture of Ms. Giffords. Of course, such low-brow ignorant, violent behavior resulting in the permanent disabling of a democratic congresswoman and the deaths of six others will have no repercussions down the road, right?

On January 8, 2011, just a week into her third term, Giffords was a victim of an assassination attempt near Tucson, at a Safeway supermarket where she was meeting publicly with constituents. She was critically injured by a gunshot wound to the head;a total of thirteen people were injured and six others were killed in the shooting, among them federal judge John Roll and a 9-year-old child, Christina-Taylor Green. Giffords was later brought to a rehabilitation facility in Houston, Texas, where she recovered some of her ability to walk, speak, read and write.

The callow, mealy mouthed, self-promoting hypocrisy of the republicans knows no bounds. It wonders and grandstands and worries and cries and laments and proselytizes over such a terrible act against them--once again demonstrating they have no fucking clue what they are doing--or that they are not the only citizens in America. You reap what you fucking sow, maggots.

