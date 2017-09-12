Trump's Fake Voter-Fraud Commission Heads to New Hampshire

When the purported leader of a country--a country that has any self-respect at all--denies in front of the People that he had one of the smallest inaugural attendances in history, while instead claiming he had the largest--even in the face of dozens of pictures--you know it's time to call in the Men in White Coats.

However, in this country we allow the insane freak Trump to continue to disgrace us all with his incredibly destructive and costly self-aggrandizing and do relatively little for the country he allegedly serves.

The US Government will now spend millions on a fraudulent 'investigation' into nothing more than Rump's personal vanity, while the so-called republicans march in lockstep behind him like lemmings off a cliff.

When people overseas ask me where I'm from I am tempted to tell them I am Canadian so they don't piss in my food.